Radnor dig deep to secure victory

On a gloomy afternoon in the Radnorshire borderlands, it was the visitors who opened the scoring after six minutes, when Tom Blaze was picked out by Tom Edwards' well-timed pass and coolly slotting the ball past Otto Jones in the Radnor goal.

The Goats nearly equalised within two minutes, but Joey Price's free-kick flew narrowly wide of the far post.

Jones was forced to parry Ben Buley's 25-yard free-kick to safety in the 13th minute before Price was unable to take advantage a backpass that was fired towards Penycae keeper Ben Edwards four minutes later.

The hosts were back on level terms in the 19th minute when Matt Croose lifted the ball over the head of Edwards after being played in by Jack Clarke.

Radnor captain Lewis Morris nearly handed his team the lead three minutes later after cutting inside off the left flank, but saw his strike turned over the crossbar by Edwards.

The New Radnor club went ahead for the first time after 24 minutes, following a swift break down their right-hand flank, which ended with Croose firing past Edwards.

Radnor triumphed 3-2 at The Bypass

The Wrexham outfit attempted to respond when Blaze pulled a low shot wide of the far post in the 32nd minute before Buley broke into the Radnor penalty and saw his drive rebound off the crossbar.

Zac Davies struck a low shot across the face of goal from the edge of the edge of the penalty area before the Goats extended their lead when Price swept home a Cian Bufton cross.

Edwards attempted to hit back through a 30-yard free-kick in the 43rd minute before Croose could only direct an effort straight at Edwards in stoppage-time.

Penycae were presented with a good opportunity to halve the deficit, two minutes after the restart, when Davies was played through on goal, but he was unable to keep his shot down.

Price threatened for the Goats in the 49th minute with a shot that flew wide.

Jones was pressurised by Davies three minutes later, when attempting to control a firmly-hit backpass, and was relieved to see the ball head out for a corner rather than into the back of his net.

Penycae defender Harry Killick then directed an effort wide of the far post.

The pressure from the Wrexham outfit eventually paid dividends when Callum Roberts' free-kick was headed back across goal and Ryan Dacey was on hand to head past Jones from close-range.

Action from Radnor's win against Penycae

The visitors should have levelled the scores in the 73rd minute, when Davies ran on to a well-timed through ball, but directed his effort wide of target with only Jones to beat.

Jones was called into action again four minutes later to deny Davies.

The New Radnor men had to dig deep to maintain their lead, but did have a couple of late opportunities to ease the nerves.

A Croose header was saved by Edwards from an 85th-minute corner before substitute Owen Anning struck the crossbar with a free-kick.

However, the Goats' rearguard held firm during the closing stages to secure three points that moved them into sixth position in the table.