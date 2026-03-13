'It just has to be sorted': The huge issue Wolves have to make their big priority for next season

The captain's armband has changed hands a number of times. Jose Sa has had it in recent weeks - but there has been a big issue over leadership and captaincy.

Toti Gomes is another to have worn it - but on this week's episode of the E&S Wolves podcast, Liam Keen and Jonny Drury discuss the issue.

They again touch on why it is a massive problem heading into the summer - and talk about a potential contender for next season.