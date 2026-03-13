'I'm not particularly surprised': Keith Andrews delivers Wolves verdict and Rob Edwards praise ahead of Brentford clash

A draw against leaders Arsenal and wins over Liverpool and Aston Villa in their last three home games have left some shocked with the extent of their recent revival.

The results have seen them move on to 16 points - as they look to now put pressure on the sides above them.

They may have surprised many but one person who isn't shocked by what he has seen is former midfielder and Brentford boss Keith Andrews.

Andrews, who started his playing career with Wolves, turning out 72 times for the club, has been one of the overall surprise packages of the season with the rookie boss leading the Bees on a charge towards European football.

They welcome Wolves on Monday night - with both sides now having something to play for after Wolves' recent turnaround.

Ahead of the game Andrews was full of praise for fellow young manager Rob Edwards - insisting Wolves' form and performances aren't a surprise because of what the ex-Luton boss has done in the past.

He said: "They've clearly had a frustrating season, and they would've had higher aspirations than what they've produced.

"Rob has built teams in his relatively young managerial career that have been really good and had promotions, with spirit and fight.

"What you've seen in recent weeks is what he's done before, with other teams.

"They've got some talented players, for sure. I'm not particularly surprised that they have been playing really well for a number of weeks now."