Championship survival prediction: Can West Brom survive and how many points do they need to avoid drop?

Having been sucked into a relegation battle over recent months - essentially prop up the table in terms of sides who can still survive.

They sit second bottom after the midweek results - with Sheffield Wednesday having already been relegated.

However, there is just three points separating five sides at the moment - with two positions in the drop zone to be filled.

With nine games to go, ten in the case of Portsmouth, Jonny Drury looks at the fixture schedules, predicts where the points will go and whether Albion will have enough to survive:

23rd - Albion - 37 points

Albion are the back markers at the moment - and they have all the work to do.

Although, it is tight and there is 27 points left to play for. Given their performances in the last two games - they look more likely to win games.

They will need to win four from the nine games. Can they do it? Play like they did in midweek and it is more than possible.