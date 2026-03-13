13 of the best pictures as Wolves prepare to continue Premier League form in tough Brentford trip
Wolves are looking to continue their recent run of form as they head to Brentford on Monday evening.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Rob Edwards' men are still mathematically in the fight for Premier League survival - after wins over Villa and Liverpool and a draw against Arsenal.
They are still 12 points adrift and pulling off what would be the greatest ever Premier League escape looks highly unlikely.
But if they can keep up their form - then it is possible they will give some of the teams above them a bit of a scare between now and mid May.
They head to London on Monday night facing a tough task against European chasing Brentford.
Here are a few of the best pictures as Edwards puts his players through their paces ahead of the game: