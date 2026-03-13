13 of the best pictures as Wolves prepare to continue Premier League form in tough Brentford trip

Rob Edwards' men are still mathematically in the fight for Premier League survival - after wins over Villa and Liverpool and a draw against Arsenal.

They are still 12 points adrift and pulling off what would be the greatest ever Premier League escape looks highly unlikely.

But if they can keep up their form - then it is possible they will give some of the teams above them a bit of a scare between now and mid May.

They head to London on Monday night facing a tough task against European chasing Brentford.

Here are a few of the best pictures as Edwards puts his players through their paces ahead of the game:

Toti Gomes on the ball during training this week (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Andre in possession (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Put through their paces (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Yerson Mosquera and Mateus Mane (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Hugo Bueno (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Assistant boss Harry Watling (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Yerson Mosquera fights for the ball in training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rob Edwards speaks to his players (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Hwang and Santi Bueno are all smiles(Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Angel Gomes watches on in Wolves training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Coach Paul Trollope is all smiles (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)