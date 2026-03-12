Wolves 'hopeful' for injury return ahead of Brentford clash

The goalkeeper has been a mainstay in the team under Rob Edwards, but was not included in the squad to face Liverpool in the FA Cup last week, as Wolves decided to rest him.

An ongoing ankle issue has been causing him some issues, but the head coach has revealed the Portuguese shot-stopper is being lined up for a return to the team on Monday evening.

"We're managing his ankle," Edwards said.

"He's still sore but he's been able to do some light training, so we're really hopeful he'll be available.

"Sam Johnstone and Dan Bentley are both available."

Otherwise, Wolves have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Toti Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan have all recovered from injuries in recent weeks, boosting Edwards' options.

The team have Friday off but will train over the weekend in preparation for the Brentford match and the head coach currently has every player available for selection.

"We're good, we have the full group, which is really strange to be able to say that at this stage of the season," Edwards added.

"Big credit to everybody, and the lads themselves, they're working incredibly hard but all making themselves fit and available, which is great."