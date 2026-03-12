West Brom fans handed non-league club invite ahead of huge Blackburn Rovers clash

With both sides scrapping for their lives at the foot of the table - it is already being billed as a relegation six pointer.

Blackburn sit just above Albion in the table with nine games to go - and the relegation race looks like two of five sides will be heading down to League One.

There is still three games to play before then - but this game will be crucial in the battle for survival.

Albion are set to be backed by more than 7,000 fans at Ewood Park next month - with the club putting on ticket offers and free coach travel to ensure the allocation is sold out.

And Albion fans have now been handed an invite to a local non-league club prior to the game - with the supporters hoping it will be a memorable day on the road.

National League North side Chorley are opening their doors to Albion fans prior to the game - with the club offering live music, bars and music for travelling fans.

A post on social media has encouraged fans to book in coach parties ahead of the game.

It comes after the non-league club has done similar for other clubs heading to the area on away trips.