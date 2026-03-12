West Brom debrief: Morrison solutions, proving doubters wrong and a crucial two games

It has been some time since The Hawthorns was rocking, with supporters right behind the Baggies.

James Morrison has given the Baggies fans something to hold on to - with two impressive back to back performances.

However, there is still a huge need for victories with Albion currently sitting second bottom of the Championship after the late heartbreak against Southampton on Wednesday night.

Jonny Drury reflects on some key points to come from the evening:

Formation to stick

Morrison went with a 4-4-2 at Sheffield United and it was welcomed by fans - albeit it surprised many.

And it worked, Albion were compact and tight but held much more of a threat.

Against Southampton he went with the same system, and again it worked. They restricted a quality Saints side to very little, and had the majority of the big opportunities in the game.