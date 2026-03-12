"We need to lift the cloud" - Rob Edwards on Wolves' plans to bounce back from tough season

In reality, recruitment has been poor for a while, but a disastrous summer window and consistent bad decisions have resulted in a team that is likely to be relegated in the coming weeks.

Rob Edwards replaced Vitor Pereira and after no instant impact, he has now managed three Premier League wins alongside some renewed consistency.

Wolves have also won their last two top flight games against Villa and Liverpool, as some positivity returned to the Molineux terraces.

But the job is far from done. Edwards faces a huge summer rebuild and momentum in the final eight games this season will go a long way to the club rising again.

"I think there will be change in the playing squad," Edwards said.

"But as a football club we need to try and remember how to win games again and try to make the whole place feel a bit lighter and brighter, which I think has been happening more recently.

"Whether that's inside and outside, I think we need to try and lift the cloud and find that winning formula again.

"I do mean with us internally, but also outside as well.

"There's a lot we can learn from. I've got real experiences of that, we don't want to take any negativity, wherever we're going.

All smiles for Rob Edwards once again (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images)

"We want to try and be able to look forward and build on a lot of good work towards the end of the season, so it's important that we remain competitive.

"We keep working extremely hard and keep improving, it's really important that we do that."

To achieve their long-term ambitions, Wolves will need the right people in place.

Edwards and his staff have made Wolves more competitive, but there is still plenty to do, while the jury is out on the hierarchy.

Interim chairman Nathan Shi and technical director Matt Jackson will be under pressure to deliver, as Wolves aim to build a team with the right balance, quality and Championship nous to bounce back at the first attempt.

The culture at the football club will be integral and when asked if the right people are at Wolves to achieve their aims, Edwards added: "They are, and we'll continue to try and improve that.

"If there's areas that it's not (right), then we need to try and focus on that and get it in the right shape to be able to have everything that we need to move forward and build a winning football club again.

"It was difficult coming in, but I do feel now that across the board and outwardly as well with the supporters, there's a different energy around.

"I feel like there's more people with smiles on their faces again.

"I can see them really getting behind the team and behind the players, which is the most important thing all of the time.

"If the players continue to work as hard as they are and show that they're going to fight to the end and for the football club, then we'll have everyone on side.

"That's really important that we do that."