The loanee who could be a key player for Wolves and Rob Edwards in the Championship

Wins over Villa and Liverpool in recent weeks have given Wolves a glimmer of hope that they can put the squeeze on the sides above them.

But their most likely destination for next season looks to be the Championship.

Planning will already be beginning for life back in the second tier - and Liam Keen and Jonny Drury discussed the top on the new episode of the E&S Wolves podcast.

And they also looked at one player in particular who is currently out on loan - and how he could play a key role next season.