The huge saving fans could make with 'Premflix' style subscription service - you will be surprised

Multiple sports packages across Sky, TNT and Amazon has seen the overall cost of watching football at home hit new levels.

However, that may soon change dramatically following the news of a trial taking place overseas involving a 'Netflix style' subscription service.

In the UK, Premier League fans have to fork out more than £1,115 per year to pay for Sky, TNT, Amazon and a TV licence.

Now a trial is taking place in Singapore to offer a 'Premflix' package, which is being provided by existing rights holder Starhub. The cost of the service per year is just £286.29, dramatically different to what UK customers are paying now.

There is hope that the subscription service will be rolled out in the UK in the future and if it does happen, it would save fans a whopping £829.35 ever year.

Currently a full package plus a TV license in the UK is costing fans £92.97 a month, according to figures from Bet Victor.

But spread across a regular season, a Premflix subscription would see that cost drop dramatically per match.

Currently it works out that fans pay around £29 per match - but that would be as low as just £7.50 per month with a Premflix subscription service.

The currently price of watching football from home with all broadcasters is higher than the average season ticket at almost every Premier League club, except Arsenal.

Speaking earlier this year about the rollout of the new service in Singapore, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "For the first time, we’re going direct-to-consumer in Singapore. It’s a very long, considered process, carefully chosen. We have a six-year agreement with StarHub, one of the two providers out there. So from next season onwards, Premier League + – rather than Premflix – finally, it’s going to happen.

“It’s the first time the Premier League is going to have its own customers. It’s going to have to deal with promotion, pricing, churn, distribution, all of those things. We’re looking to build a business. We’re also looking to learn, to see how that might be replicable around the world.

“We’ve now taken control of our content. It allows us to look differently in the future, and it may become a business centre in its own right, but I think it does make all of those different options we have in front of us more easy to execute.”