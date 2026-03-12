Rob Edwards not tolerating dip in standards for Wolves' season run-in
Rob Edwards will not tolerate a dip in standards as Wolves prepare for their final stretch of Premier League games this season.
By Liam Keen
The bottom-placed side have eight matches remaining and are not yet mathematically relegated and any drop to the Championship will depend on upcoming results for Wolves and the teams around them.
Although relegation is still likely, Edwards says the players have bought into his philosophy and remain determined to finish the season well.
"Making sure that our standards are right every day and not accepting anything less than our highest standards every day," Edwards said when asked how he motivates the players.