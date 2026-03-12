Ifton have had time to reflect on end of title reign - bowls round-up

The Miners from St Martins take on Rhosddu tonight on the artificial green knowing their goal of three successive championships is over after a crushing defeat against title rivals Gladstone.

Dave ‘Dickie’ Jones was Ifton’s only singles winner as they went down 4-2 and 119-99 on aggregate to the unbeaten lnew champions elect , leaving a third-placed finish looking likely when their fixtures end on March 26.

Meanwhile, tonight at Leek Beggars Lane sees part two of a Potteries Panel double header after matches on Tuesday at Biddulph.

Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight certainly enjoyed being back on the artificial surface there as he produced a strong finish to beat Darren Beardmore 28-16 and also Adam Bloor 32-6 in qualifying group two.

Malpas Senior Citizens League



The Welsh wave of clubs joining a Shropshire-affiliated veterans bowls league has got even bigger.

Three more were voted into the Malpas Senior Citizens League at its AGM at Malpas Farmers BC.

“They are Gresford Village, Esclusham and Coedpoeth,” said league secretary Christine Quinlan. “So this year there will be two divisions each with 13 eight-a-side teams, starting on Wednesday, April 1.”

It means only Whitchurch’s Chester Road C have been relegated and that this year’s knockout doubles will be played on Thursdays while three competitions have been suspended for the season.