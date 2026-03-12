'I hadn't been that person': West Brom signing gives honest view after improvement following tough start

Brought in from Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season in January - the full back was dragged off at half time against Portsmouth as Albion slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Fratton Park.

And against Birmingham City he also came off at the break following a difficult first period.

Since then substitute appearances have followed - before the full back was recalled at Sheffield United and put in his best display in Albion colours to date.

He played a key role in keeping the dangerous Gus Hamer quiet - before backing it up with another decent performance in the draw against Southampton on Wednesday,

And the full back, plucked from non-league by the Eagles earlier in his career, has given an honest assessment of his start to life at Albion.

He admits that a few weeks ago he wasn't one of the players Albion's staff could call upon amid their relegation fight - but now he has proved exactly what he can do as Albion battle for survival.

He told Albion News: "I don't feel I've given the best account of myself in my first few games at Albion.

Imray battles for the ball on Wednesday night (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I don't want to make any excuses though, because it is down to me to perform on the pitch and I hadn't been doing that well enough.

"But I feel Saturday was a turning point for us as a group and for me at Albion because I feel I really showed what I could do.

"The gaffer is going to need new solutions when results aren't going the way we want them to on the pitch, so when that happens, you have to be someone they can call upon.

"Maybe, before Saturday, I hadn't been that person but I'm just going to stay positive going forwards and do what I've done to get in the position I am now.

"I'm looking to get a consistent run of games for the team and prove to everyone what I can do.

"It's been a slow start but I'm hoping to cement my place in the team here now."