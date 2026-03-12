'He could do a job - but it'd be surprised': Wolves striker prediction ahead of busy summer window
Hwang Hee-chan was back among the goals for Wolves in the FA Cup defeat at home to Liverpool.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Following an injury the forward came on to net a late consolation in the cup defeat. With the futures of many of Wolves' players up in the air heading into the summer transfer window, there will be a question mark around the striker.
