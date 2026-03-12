Dawley crank up the pressure in Salop Leisure League title race

Town are now just a point behind table-toppers Church Stretton after reeling off their 16th win in 18 Premier Division outings.

A strike from Shane Thomas and a 89th-minute winner from Daniel Beddows secured a 2-1 success for Dawley at home to FC Nations. Logan Mansell replied.

Leaders Church Stretton drew a rare blank in front of goal as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Ellesmere Rangers.

Third-placed Wrockwardine Wood slipped further off the title pace after going down 2-1 on the road at Gobowen Celtic.

Wood led early on through Kisima Janneh, but Lewis Jones levelled before half-time and substitute Ben Pierpoint climbed off the bench to net Celtic's winner 15 minutes from full-time.

Wem Town and Telford Town Reserves served up the division's clash of the day as a thrilling game ended 5-4 in Wem's favour.

Dawley Town's Brodie McLeod and FC Nations' George Robinson

Daniel Carmi bagged a hat-trick for the hosts with Brandon Yorke and Jason Clare also on target. Telford's Sileye Soumare also notched a treble alongside a strike from Turell Clayton.

Bayley Bateman and Bradley Ellis found the net to earn Shifnal Town FC 1964 a 2-0 win at home to Llanymynech.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers and Bridgnorth Spartans shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw.

All the goals came in the first half with Sam Owen firing Spartans in front before Kevin Renshaw equalised for the home side.

Whitchurch Alport and NC United also drew 1-1. Oliver Hailes netted for Alport with Nathan Day on the mark for United.

Wrockwardine Wood Development hit the goal trail in Division One.

Jordan Robinson and Andrew Kilford both scored twice as they won 8-0 at Ercall Colts. Rhys Barnfield, Hayden Cooksey, Alexander Hart and Ryley Mcpartland added the other goals.

Second-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development edged home by the odd goal in five at home to Ercall Aces.

Liam Edwards struck twice and Keegan Green once for Shrewsbury, while Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu and Rome Jones were on the mark for the visitors.

FC Nations Development are third following a 5-2 win on home soil against Wem Town Colts.

Dawley Town Forward Kaleem Ramzan on the attack

The damage was done in the first-half as a four-goal salvo from Cosmin Ghita and a solitary strike from Harry Minifie saw the hosts lead 5-1 at half-time. Thomas Heather bagged both of Wem's goals.

Shawbury United Development and Mereside Rangers shared the spoils after drawing 2-2.

Dean Smith scored twice for Shawbury with Charlie Warren doing likewise for Rangers.

St Martins ran out 3-2 winners at Ercall Evolution, while Brown Clee beat visiting Ercall 1975 1-0.

The midweek action saw Haughmond Development dish out a 12-0 beating to AFC Weston Rhyn.

Super sub Luke Mason led the way as he found the net four times. Joseph Roberts (two), Mackenzie Fox (two), Ethan Savage, Charlie Lewis, Emmanuel Afriyie and Tai Jones added the other goals.

Shrewsbury Juniors are through to the semi-finals of the Tony Bywater Cup following a 1-0 win away to Prees United.

SAHA FC also have their sights on silverware after easing through to the semi-finals of the Division One League Cup.

Leo Gough scored twice and Jaden Bevan, Harvey Dean Millington and Zechariah Newton once as SAHA beat Allscott Heath Reserves 5-1. Ryan Jones netted what proved to be a consolation for the home side.