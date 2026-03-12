Bucks may be beaten, but will take confidence from defeat

The Bucks were beaten 2-1 at second-placed AFC Fylde on Tuesday night, but remained in the play-off positions on the strength of their superior goal difference.

They are one of four teams tied on 56 points, and travel to the East Yorkshire coast on Saturday to face Scarborough Athletic, the team immediately above them in the table.

With nine games remaining, several of which put them against fellow play-off chasers, Wilkin took some comfort from his team’s performance, feeling that they should travel to Scarborough’s temporary home in Bridlington with confidence.

“Yeah, we can take a lot of confidence from it," said the boss. "We went to South Shields, the pair of them are kind of fighting out at the top there, and again, we've taken a point there, we could have taken all three.

"We carried the game, or tried to carry the game to Fylde tonight, got ourselves in the box seat with a fantastic goal, and we really needed to build on that and try to move the game away from Fylde.

"It wasn't for the want of trying, but you have to take the defeat, understand it, and use it as a fuel to drive yourself forward and really get to the levels that we know we need to work to be successful.”