Women's football round-up: Shrewsbury Town produce stunning comeback to beat Shifnal Town

Jenna Boddison and Tayler Davies had put Shifnal in control, but Holly Appleby’s rocket pulled one back before Madison Jones levelled five minutes into the second half, and Alicia Robinson struck a 75th‑minute winner.

Salop now sit sixth in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division, with Shifnal two points ahead in fourth.

Boss Darel Tidman‑Poole said: "I am really pleased with the second-half performance and the response.

"I’m very proud of the group because the second-half was, for me, more than what they deserved - but proof they can dig deep and win when things are tough."

Meanwhile, West Midlands League Division One North basement side Whitchurch Alport were thrashed 7-0 at Newcastle Town. Whitchurch trailed by four at the break before Newcastle added three more in the final 20 minutes.

Telford Town suffered a 2-0 defeat at high‑flying Walsall. Phoebe Smith opened the scoring in the first half, with substitute Ruby Mayo sealing the win in the 82nd minute. Telford remain fourth in the table.

In the Shropshire League Premier Division, Kelly Clarke hit a hat-trick as Broseley beat Dawley Town 4-1.

Katie White scored twice for Shrewsbury Up and Comers in their away win at Newport Girls.

Prees United drew 2-2 with Allscott Heath Development, while Ellesmere Rangers beat Worthen 2-0. Molly Thompson netted the decisive goal as Albrighton edged Bridgnorth Spartans 2-1.

Shawbury United enjoyed success on the road with a 3-1 victory over Shropshire Lions, thanks to goals from Kelly‑Anne Gordon, Maia Preston and Kiera Brookes.