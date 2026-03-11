Wolves Women preparing for potential title-deciding Burnley clash

Wolves travel to Turf Moor on Sunday to face the National League Northern Premier Division leaders, with McNamara's side sitting just one point behind them with a game in hand.

Having missed out on promotion after coming so close in previous seasons, and losing out on goal difference to Nottingham Forest in 2022/23, McNamara was pleased to see his side's 6-0 win over Derby at the weekend.

“We’ve fallen foul of that (goal difference), I think, twice over the eight, nine years that I've been here," he said.

"It’s not nice. We've got goal scorers in the team, Charlotte (Greengrass), Amber (Hughes), Louanne's (Worsey) popped up with three (against Derby), Beth Merrick. There are goals all over the pitch.

"I'm delighted with the goal return this year. I think we've been excellent, and nobody wants it to go down to goal difference when it's bitten us too many times, so we've got to keep being clinical in the right moments, and then hopefully, it doesn't come down to that, but if it does, we're in a good place.”

Wolves currently have a goal difference of 46, superior to Burnley's 42.

With just six matches left this season, Wolves could be considered to be in the driving seat for promotion to the Women's Super League 2, but the part-time team take on full-time Burnley and McNamara is taking pressure off his side.

He added: “Everyone can tell me it's the biggest game of the season because it's the next game, so it is the biggest game of the season, as was (Derby). I just want to congratulate the girls on what we're doing. They're incredible, on International Women's Day, they represent the football club tremendously well.

“Burnley have spent unbelievable amounts of money this year, so they have to win. We'll go there and try and cause an upset as we did a couple of years ago and see where it takes us. But, we're still fighting against a very, very good Burley side who are full-time.

“These girls are off back to work, so they won't prepare for the game as well as the opposition, but we've got to make sure we utilise that to try and get the best out of the girls and put them in a good place, because they deserve to enjoy the week, win, lose, or draw.

"Then there are five more games after that, so we'll see what happens. We're excited, and we're looking forward to it.”