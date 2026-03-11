West Brom player ratings v Southampton: Three 8s as battling Baggies cruelly denied in another improved display
Jonny Drury rates the West Brom players after their suffered late heartbreak in their clash with Southampton.
Max O'Leary
Dealt well with an early cross and kept out a Stewart header in the first half, which was Southampton's only chance of the game up until the final moments. Question marks over whether he could have done a bit better with the equaliser.
Save 6
Danny Imray
Caught early on and escaped a booking - and was beaten easily at times. Also gave away a poor foul in the second, but has improved and looked a lot better. Almost saw a deflected cross creep in the back post.
Better 6
George Campbell
Big tackle in the box to deny Stewart early on and was a man mountain. Won everything and was calm in possession. Could be a slight question mark for the winner as the striker drifted off Campbell and onto full back Styles.
Tackle 7
Alfie Gilchrist
Best game in an Albion shirt - as he moved into the centre of the backline. Good on the ball, won his battles and looked a lot more comfortable in the middle.
Switched 7