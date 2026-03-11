West Brom player ratings v Southampton: Three 8s as battling Baggies cruelly denied in another improved display

Max O'Leary

Dealt well with an early cross and kept out a Stewart header in the first half, which was Southampton's only chance of the game up until the final moments. Question marks over whether he could have done a bit better with the equaliser.

Save 6

Danny Imray

Caught early on and escaped a booking - and was beaten easily at times. Also gave away a poor foul in the second, but has improved and looked a lot better. Almost saw a deflected cross creep in the back post.

Better 6

George Campbell

Big tackle in the box to deny Stewart early on and was a man mountain. Won everything and was calm in possession. Could be a slight question mark for the winner as the striker drifted off Campbell and onto full back Styles.

Tackle 7

Alfie Gilchrist

Best game in an Albion shirt - as he moved into the centre of the backline. Good on the ball, won his battles and looked a lot more comfortable in the middle.

Switched 7

Callum Styles