“Those moments are avoidable" - AFC Telford United boss on AFC Fylde defeat

The Bucks grew into the game in the opening period and took the lead through Remi Walker’s 16th goal of the season, a precise low finish curled past home keeper Zac Jones’ fingertips from 15 yards.

They created better opportunities than the hosts in the remainder of the half, but would have known a Fylde response in the second period was coming, and an equaliser, followed by Chris Merrie’s 84th-minute winner, turned the tide for the Coasters.

The Bucks boss was clearly disappointed with the outcome, but felt his side’s performance on the Lancashire coast was largely positive.

“We had the wind to our backs in the first half," said Wilkin. "We put ourselves in the box seat, though at times we played too long and gave them the ball back too easily.

"When they had the advantage of the wind at their backs in the second half, they camped us in there a little bit, but Josh (Gracey)'s handling has been excellent, and they haven't had too many chances outside of that.”

Wilkin recognised that Fylde’s ability to exploit the conditions and their full-time status, along with their need to win to stay in the title race, meant his team would be in for a tough second half, and Felipe’s headed leveller in the 53rd minute altered the game’s complexion.

“Clearly, you're playing a whole lot more on the counter in that situation," he said. "I’m delighted with the effort levels, but disappointed we haven't taken something out of it at the end of the day. I'm disappointed with the two goals we've conceded, because largely we kept them at bay.”

AFC Telford United goalkeeper and Wolves loanee Josh Gracey. Picture: Jayden Porter Photography

The hosts kept Bucks keeper Gracey busy, mostly with shots from distance; however, both of their goals came from moments when they delivered quality balls to the heart of the Telford rearguard. Wilkin acknowledged that his own team, similarly, didn’t get into those areas enough.

The boss added: “There weren't many times when they played through us and got into moments and chances where you think they should definitely score, and you can't really remember a moment you would say equally, you know… We probably never had a definite scoring moment, you would say. Both teams were pretty much shooting from distance.

“It's disappointing. Those moments are avoidable, and we've concentrated for really long periods in the game and done very, very well, both in attack and defence. There are small moments that happen in the game where we don't help our cause, but being a part-time side, you've probably got to expect a little bit of that.”

The Coasters, a professional outfit that have yoyoed back and forth between the National League and its North division, have invested heavily in efforts to return to the top table.

Their ability to outlast the semi-professional Bucks probably swung the contest, something which Wilkin felt had to be recognised, although he didn’t seek to offer it as an excuse.

He said: “When you’re going to a side as heavily funded as they are, and which has pretty much everything at their disposal, then to compete on the level that we have, and they know they've been in a game… They can switch off; we've got a lot of young players in the group who, by and large, made the right decisions, but there were moments and evidence of us switching off and losing concentration, probably against the ball more than anything.

“There were one or two when we were in possession of the ball, where we perhaps could have moved the ball a little bit better, but they were a little bit guilty of that as well, some moments of complacency there. They weren’t easy conditions for either side, and we're all disappointed that we haven't got something out of the game.”