Shropshire County Cricket Club appoint Dave Cartledge as new team manager

Cartledge brings a wealth of National Counties experience to Shropshire after a long association with Staffordshire, both as a player and, more recently, as the club’s director of cricket.

He will work closely with Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home - who included team manager among his previous roles - first-team coach Ed Ashlin and captain Charlie Home as preparations continue for the new NCCA campaign.

Cartledge enjoyed a long and successful playing career with Staffordshire, his home county, as a prolific right-handed opening batter who also bowled right-arm off breaks.

He played for Staffordshire between 1979 and 1998, making 115 Minor Counties Championship appearances, and he was also a key member of the county’s one-day side.

As a player, Cartledge helped Staffordshire win four Championship titles and two one-day trophies in the 1990s.

Having joined Staffordshire’s coaching team in 2013, he enjoyed more success the following season as the county secured another Championship title.

He remained involved with the club until standing down as director of cricket in 2023, and he’s now excited by his new role with Shropshire.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” said Cartledge. "I’ve had a bit of a breather over the last 18 months, two years, and I’m excited to now join Shropshire.

“I know that Shropshire have been getting better and better. You’ve got to give Charlie Home and Ed Home credit for that. We now want to keep progressing.”

Joining Shropshire provides Cartledge with an opportunity to experience the Western Division of National Counties Championship cricket after being used to life in the Eastern Division with Staffordshire for so many years.

Now enjoying settling into his new surroundings, Cartledge, who met the Shropshire squad at a pre-season training session at Shrewsbury School last weekend, smiled that it feels “slightly unusual" to now be wearing Shropshire CCC clothing given his long association with Staffordshire.

But he added he’s looking forward to working with the players and also visiting some new grounds this season.

Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home is pleased to welcome Cartledge to the club.

He said: “I’ve been involved as team manager for three seasons and I think we’ve made big strides in that time. The team’s definitely moved forward, but I also feel it’s important to not stand still.

“It’s important to periodically look to freshen it up and give everyone involved a new perspective to hopefully continue pushing the team on an upward trajectory.

“We opened up communication with Dave at the end of last season and we are delighted that he was keen and enthusiastic about getting involved.

“Dave is highly respected and his CV at this level stands up against anybody’s. As a player, he won all the trophies with Staffordshire and then he also enjoyed success on the coaching side.

“He’s got a proven record as somebody who is a winner, and I think he is a really good fit for us for the next stage of our evolution.”

Shropshire will open the 2026 National Counties campaign against Cumbria in the NCCA Trophy at Bridgnorth Cricket Club on Sunday, April 26.