Shifnal hoping to be invincible as they close on Allscott Heath title - bowls round-up

The reigning champions take on Islanders tonight before finishing their schedule on Monday against main rivals Bylet, having reeled off 35 straight victories on the artificial green at the village club near Telford.

The latest came in a rearranged game against high flying Allscott Avengers who they destroyed 84-30 on aggregate with Tom Killen the 21-6 star of another maximum 20-point haul from the four singles clash.

North Shropshire association



Away from the green, tonight sees the pre-season executive meeting of the North Shropshire association with secretary Leah Marshall expecting a quickfire gathering at Wem USC.

“This should be a quicker meeting, as we had a zoom meeting a few weeks back,” she said.

“We will be discussing reports from officers, clarifying the league structures (for Whitchurch and Market Drayton) and detailing the presentation evening on Friday, November 13, at Hill Valley.”

Bandit Bowls

One of the best fightbacks of the winter in the Bandit Bowls one-day competitions helped John Lea to a first-time success.

The Childs Ercall man looked down and out against Ellesmere’s David Cunningham in Saturday’s final at Chirk.

But Lea had other ideas, promoter Jamie Brookes explaining: “John pulled off a great comeback from 20-13 down to beat David in the final.

“Even with various other competitions taking place on the same day we still had a turnout of 16 at Chirk – and this coming Saturday we are at Meole Brace.”

The reduced entry meant a prize fund of £112 was paid out, but 21-20 winner Lea didn’t care, having seen off Brookes 21-19 in the semi-finals as Cunningham raced past Gerald Merry 21-4.

British Club Championship

Shropshire’s representatives in the British Club Championship will head to qualifying in Derbyshire later this month confident of making finals day.

Premier Bowling League champions Castlefields and County Cup winners Sir John Bayley fly the flag in the regional round at Littleover BC on Sunday, March 29.

Fields, Free Press Cup winners last year and British Super Cup kings in 2024, have been drawn in a group alongside Willenhall Nordley, Boldmere S & S and Copsewood.

The Bayley Boys will play on the adjoining No.2 green against Dudley Dell, Atherstone Cons and King George V.