"I was open to it" - Dutch defender speaks out on reported failed Wolves move

The 24-year-old was reportedly attracting interest from Wolves in January, with reports of an £8.5million offer, but a deal did not materialise and he stayed at current club FC Twente.

Now, van Rooij has spoken in Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf about the Wolves interest and admitted he came close to signing for Rob Edwards' side and now hopes to make an impression in the remaining months of the season.

“The world of football brings uncertainty, you don’t know what’s coming next,” he said.

“That’s why I was open to it. It didn’t work out, but it’s up to me to make sure I show something extra, so maybe something will happen again next summer.

"I was bothered by it for two hours. The next day we played AZ away in the cup, and I just had to be back. I switched gears.”

FC Twente currently sit fourth in the Eredivisie, level on points with fifth-placed Ajax, and right-back van Rooij has been credited as playing a big role in their impressive form.

Van Rooij joined FC Twente in 2024 from NEC Nijmegen and has a contract that runs until 2028.