Fan column: Molineux performances provide some hope for Wolves

An unprecedented four consecutive home games under the lights with each game representing some of the most difficult fixtures any struggling team could face.

The support for the players vociferous and unwavering with many a neutral observer commenting that when Molineux strikes a note of harmony, the ambience and the passion of the old stadium takes some beating. And leaving aside the second-half of the cup match, Wolves delivered the most positive outcomes that they have achieved all season.

Any team retrieving a two-goal deficit against an Arsenal team intent on exploiting the dark art of time-wasting beyond any rational determination deserves full marks for perseverance.

Hoisted by their own petard, it was profoundly satisfying to witness their shameless temerity in complaining bitterly to the referee that Wolves having equalised so late were deliberately using delaying tactics. For sheer cynical hypocrisy, this wasn’t just taking the biscuit, it was scoffing the entire packet. Crass beyond words.