Premier League trio locked in a battle to qualify for big-money competition - bowls round-up

Sir John Bayley duo Reece Farr and Joe Dicken and Castlefields’ Welsh ace Andy Armstrong have their sights on the top two spots in qualifying group one that will take them to the finals night.

All three were in action in week six at Leek Beggars Lane when Dicken beat Martin Davies 32-17 to go top of the table, Farr saw off Darren Kerr 27-15 to remain unbeaten after three matches, but Armstrong lost his 25 end clash with Kier Glover 27-14.

Round seven is back at Leek on Thursday – which will also host the finals next month – with Sinclair duo Dan Williams and Jordan Millman set to defend their unbeaten records.

Dicken was back in action on finals day in the Spen Victoria Winter events, winning one game in the supplementary competition before bowing out at the Yorkshire venue.

And Armstrong bounced back from his Panel defeat to come through the first qualifier in the West Brom Open – cut to a 128 – on Sunday along with Tom Killen, Jamie King and Darrell Handley.

District Invitation Winter League



The kings of the District Invitation Winter Bowling League will pop the champagne corks tonight.

Reigning champions Chirk take on Bridgewater in their final fixture on the Whitchurch club’s front green having secured the successful defence of the crown weeks ago.

Even their first defeat of the campaign against Woore in their last outing can take the shine off another fine campaign for Andy Armstrong, Arwel Davies, Owen Jackson & Co.

Runners-up Crewe face bottom of the table Calverhall on Thursday before the curtain comes down on the season on Friday when Malpas Sports face Elephant & Castle.

North Shropshire Parks

Tonight is also AGM time for the North Shropshire Parks association, with the date for this year’s Senior Merit having been already set for Good Friday, April 3.

Ludlow Bowling League

A new secretary is still needed but the Ludlow Bowling League will roll on this year..

The league’s pre-season meeting at Burway BC that was described as “one of the most important in its history” ended with no successor to Steve Burmingham after ending his 15-year stint in the key role.

But Burmingham, now living in Shifnal, said: “As it stands, there is no league secretary in place at present, but everything has been sorted for the upcoming season so it should pass okay.”

The same seven teams will start the new campaign on Thursday, April 9, with the usual 10-a-side fixtures, the league having boasted 13 teams as recently as 2014 before Covid dealt it a hammer blow.