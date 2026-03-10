"Other managers wouldn't do that" - Mateus Mane on being given his Wolves chance

The 18-year-old was originally given his debut under Vitor Pereira last season and was subsequently given his first professional deal, but then struggled to get into the team as Wolves plunged to the bottom of the Premier League.

It was not until Edwards took the helm that Mane was given his chance in the first team this campaign and the teenager has been a regular ever since.

Now, Mane has praised the head coach for giving him his chance and showing faith in youth.

“Rob’s been really good, putting faith in me at such a young age," Mane said.

"Other managers wouldn't do that, but it shows he believes in young players and trusts us. So, I'm happy with him, and hopefully he's happy with me.

“I go through my clips with ‘H’ (Harry Watling), the assistant manager, going through what I did well, what I could do better, and where I struggled a bit.

"I've got to keep going, try to play well every game, show the manager, the fans, and everyone what I can do.”

The head coach has consistently commended Mane for his adaptation to Premier League football, and when asked what his greatest attribute is, Edwards said: “It’s his mentality, no doubt about it.

“In a really humble way, he’s got a very good confidence about him.

“But an absolute unequivocal desire to work hard and carry out his job well.

“He will take on information and from what we have seen so far, if you tell him once, he will take that on board and go and do it as well.

“That’s a really special thing to have, especially for a young player.

“To tell a 26, 27-year-old player once and them get it is a good thing.”