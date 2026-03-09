Wolves Fans' Verdict v Liverpool: Wolves well beaten in FA Cup tie

Clive Smith

Another 'ugly' first half was rewarded with 0-0, but frankly it looked like we were playing on a slope. The whole time the ball was in our half. We missed Andre dreadfully and there was no sign of any attacking threat from us.

Liverpool flogged our right side relentlessly with Tchatchoua and Mosquera constantly on red alert. By and large the plan and formation worked, as it had on Tuesday, but we were plagued by poor passing. That contributed to our lack of anything remotely looking like a chance of a goal.

As happened on Tuesday, after the interval Liverpool moved up a gear. Whereas previous we'd responded well, this time inside 10 minutes the game was done and dusted. From the moment Tchatchoua had reverted to type, wasting the opportunity to put the ball in their box by having his cross blocked, we were under pressure.

Yet another move down that wing saw a second goal conceded. Despite the automated offside coming in to play to confirm/deny the linesman's flag, we waited and waited and waited. Goal. Game over.