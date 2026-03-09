West Brom's interim managers: How other bosses have performed as James Morrison eyes Championship survival

The much loved former midfielder was thrust into the spotlight at the end of last season following Tony Mowbray's sacking.

And after Eric Ramsay's ill-fated nine game spell in charge - Morrison has now been handed the position until the end of the season.

The former midfielder was officially put in charge for the rest of the campaign last week - and led Albion to a battling 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Saturday.

He now has ten games to ensure they retain their Championship status next season - with his spell being the 20th time the club has put a caretaker or an interim manager in charge.

The last two spells have been under Morrison - but how have the other interims done at the club and who has a 100 per cent win ratio in the Albion dugout?

The 100 per centers

Albion did not have an interim manager until 1975 - with former striker Brian Whitehouse being handed the role after the sacking of Don Howe.

He oversaw three games, winning two of them before Johnny Giles took over for his first spell in charge.

After Whitehouse, the next interim boss was John Wile before Brian Talbot notched up a 100 per cent win record, recording four victories on the bounce after Ronnie Allen's first spell in charge came to an end.

It was enough for the former Arsenal midfielder to land the job - and he went on to manage Albion for more than 110 games. Various managerial posts came after, before he ended his days in the dugout in Malta.

The late Craig Shakespeare had a brief spell in caretaker charge

It was one win from one game for Richie Barker, who stepped in after Ray Hartford was sacked by Albion in the mid 1990s.

The ex-Notts County forward had worked in Egypt and Greece before serving as Hartford's number two.

Albion legend Cyrille Regis and former Villa former Allan Evans were in the one from one club - having stepped in after Brian Little was sacked.

They had just one game in charge and were later joined on the 100 per cent list by the late Craig Shakespeare.

The ex-Albion and Walsall player took over for just one game before Tony Mowbray arrived at the club - and picked up a victory.

Other interims

Morrison himself was unbeaten at the end of last season with a victory and a draw from the final two games of the season.

Chris Brunt and Richard Beale, who were also recent interim managers at Albion managed just a win apiece in their stints in charge.

The longest caretaker spell was under Jimmy Shan back in 2019 - as Darren Moore's number two was given the job until the end of the season.

He won seven of his 12 games as he guided Albion into the play-offs, before their semi-final defeat against Villa.

Gary Megson had two games in charge of Albion after Tony Pulis was sacked (AMA)

Gary Megson, still much loved by Albion fans for his early noughties exploits, was unbeaten in two games as caretaker boss following the sacking of Tony Pulis, with memorable draws against Spurs and Newcastle.

Nigel Pearson won three of his four matches in charge after Bryan Robson's dismissal in 2006 - while others such as Michael Appleton and John Trewick failed to pick up a win when they were put in temporary charge.

Other Albion interim managers include ex-Manchester United striker Stuart Pearson, who had six games in charge after Talbot departed.

Arthur Mann, assistant to Alan Buckley, also had a three game spell in charge, with Frank Burrows, Keith Downing and Rob Kelly also holding the interim role at various periods.