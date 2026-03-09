"It's really important" - Rob Edwards on Wolves' summer plans for squad rebuild

With eight Premier League games remaining, Wolves are 12 points from safety and are expected to be relegated to the Championship.

Plans are already being drawn up on how Wolves will attack the summer transfer window and Edwards is keen not to delay.

When asked if owners Fosun are prepared to spend in the summer, Edwards said: "I've not spoken numbers and I don't necessarily need to know that right now, but I think obviously that was the reason for some of the decisions in January.

"Going forward into the summer I think we'll be in a position where we can be aggressive and get some work done early.