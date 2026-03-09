How Championship survival odds have changed after West Brom's battling draw at Sheffield United

Albion's dreadful run of form saw them head to the in form Blades on the back of a rotten defeat away at fellow strugglers Oxford United.

Prior to the Oxford game, and after the defeat at the Kassam Stadium, bookmakers were stating that Albion were one of the favourites to join Sheffield Wednesday in being relegated to League One for next season.

But how has that changed over the weekend - with Albion's draw at Bramall Lane moving them out of the drop zone?

With Wednesday down, Oxford are still the second favourites for the drop despite back to back victories over Albion and Preston.

Oxford are 8/13 to be relegated, just behind Leicester City who are also on 35 points having been docked six points for PSR issues.

The Foxes are 5/4 to go down, while Blackburn are 11/8 to be relegated despite sitting above Albion.

Rovers enjoyed a new manager bounce after Michael O'Neil's arrival but having lost two and drawn one of their last three games.

They're three points ahead of the Baggies, but Albion are fourth favourites to go down at 11/10.

Portsmouth are a point better off with Pompey now 5/1 to go down - while Charlton's 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday now moving their odds for the drop to 20/1.