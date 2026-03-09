Former Wolves striker sold for £13m after making one start facing up to ten years in prison

Rafa Mir arrived at Wolves back in 2018 for £1.5m from Valencia - but went on to make just two substitute appearances in the league and one FA Cup start.

A series of loan moves followed, including one to Nottingham Forest - before he was eventually sold in August 2021 to Sevilla for £13.7m.

Now the striker, who is currently on loan at Elche in La Liga, has been told he is facing up to ten years in prison in Spain having been charged with sexual assault.

Mir was charged last October following a lengthy investigation - having initially been arrested in September 2024.

He is accused of 'sexual assault with penetration involving the use of violence'.

Public prosecutors in Spain have demanded a nine year jail term for the striker if he is found guilty of the alleged sexual assault, and they want another 18 months if he is convicted of wounding.

Spanish state prosecutors have also said he should get a 13-year restraining order and be ordered to pay the alleged victim £55,000 in compensation.

The striker has protested his innocence and after his initial detention, said in a statement: “I have full confidence in this country’s judicial system with which I have co-operated from the outset to clarify what happened.”