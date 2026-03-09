Former West Brom playmaker involved in bizarre cup final as 23 players sent off and military step in

The former Albion man, who starred for the Baggies and led his side to Premier League promotion before spending a season in the top flight - left the club in a £15m deal, moving to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

A loan move to Brazilian side Cruzeiro followed before the switch was made permanent in 2024.

This season he has netted twice in four outings in the league for his side - who were in action in the Campeonato Mineiro final on Sunday against Atletico Mineiro.

The 29-year-old was an unused substitute in the game - but that hasn't stopped both Pereira and his team mates making headlines around the world.

Kaio Jorge netted the winner for Cruzeiro in a narrow 1-0 as they became champions of the state of Minas Gerias for the first time in six years.

But the match was marred by a violent melee that took place in the dying seconds, with security staff and military police having to get involved.

The mass brawl began when Atletico goalkeeper Everson pushed a player to the ground and planted his knee on his chest, after he collided with him while chasing a loose ball.

Cruzeiro players confronted the keeper, shoving him into the goalpost and it triggered a mass brawl as security had to separate players.

No red cards were handed out by the referee during the game - but according to reports in Brazil, a total of 23 players were later sent off because the fight had stopped the match official from showing cards.

There were 12 players from Pereira's side sent off in the game - and although he was an unused substitute in the final, he did not escape without punishment as he was shown a yellow card for his involvement.

It did not break the record for the most red cards in a game though.

Back in February 2011, a match in the fifth division of Argentine football saw all 36 players involved in both squads sent off for what was described as a 'generalised brawl'.