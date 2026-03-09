'Eight cup finals': Hugo Bueno spells out Wolves objective and makes 'really easy' Rob Edwards comment

A draw with Arsenal and back to back Premier League wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool has moved Rob Edwards' men within 12 points of safety, with eight games of the season remaining.

Surviving still remains an unlikely outcome - but Wolves' recent upturn in form against the league's big clubs will have some of the sides above them worrying.

They're back in action next Monday against Brentford - before a near four week break due to the EFL Cup final, FA Cup and international break.

Confidence is up in the Wolves camp and Hugo Bueno insists that the Wolves players know what they now have to do, with 'eight cup finals' left to play.

He said: "We just have to win every game, we know that and it’s clear. We have eight finals left and we’re going to give 100 per cent in every single game. We don’t have any other option; we have to go and win.

“It doesn’t matter who, the situation, nothing matters, we just have to go and win it. We know that and we’re going to work for it.”

Bueno scored in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal last month (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves' three victories this season have all come under Edwards - with the first arriving against West Ham before the recent back to back wins against Villa and Liverpool.

They had just two points when Edwards arrived - before the former defender went on to lose his first seven league games in charge of the club.

But they have picked up 14 points since late December - and that has now left them 12 points from safety with eight games remaining.

Asked what Edwards has done to give Wolves a fighting chance, Bueno said: "He just tries to motivate us the maximum he can.

"He tries to give us the game plan really easy, so we can follow it and stick to it 100 per cent. He tries to bring everyone together and have us fighting for the same objective.”