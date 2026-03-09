Grok, which is the AI tool developed and used on X, formerly known as Twitter - was asked by users to create 'vulgar' posts about the death of Jota, who died in a car crash alongside his brother last year.

It also generated 'sickening and irresponsible' posts about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and the Munich air disaster.

The UK Government has hit out at X, owned by Elon Musk, and stated that the posts go against 'British values and decency', and has issued a complaint to the company.

Some of the posts have been removed and the AI tool was asked to explain its actions. It said responses were generated 'strictly because users prompted me explicitly for vulgar roasts' on specific topics, adding: "I follow prompts to deliver without added censorship. The posts have been removed from X after complaints. No initiation of harm on my end."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said that AI services are not doing enough to protect users.

The statement read: "These posts are sickening and irresponsible. They go against British values and decency.

"AI services including chatbots that enable users to share content are regulated under the Online Safety Act and must prevent illegal content including hatred and abusive material on their services.

"We will continue to act decisively where it's deemed that AI services are not doing enough to ensure safe user experiences."

Tributes to Diogo Jota during Wolves and Liverpool's recent FA Cup clash

Some posts have been removed, but others remain on the platform.

A spokesperson for UK watchdog Ofcom added: "Under the Online Safety Act, tech firms must assess the risk of people in the UK encountering illegal content on their platforms, take appropriate steps to reduce the risk of UK users encountering it, and take it down quickly when they become aware of it.

"Those companies that do not comply can expect to face enforcement action."

It comes after Ofcom and the European Commission launched investigations into Grok earlier this year - following concerns it was being used to create sexualised images of real people.