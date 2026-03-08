"That has to be our cup final" - Rob Edwards calls on Wolves to fight in remaining fixtures

Friday's FA Cup defeat to Liverpool has narrowed Wolves' focus to just the top flight, where they have won two, drawn two and lost just won of their last five games.

That upturn in form has some daring to dream of a miraculous survival attempt and although Edwards has refused to be drawn on that, he says his players have plenty to play for and must be laser-focused on every Premier League game.

"We've now got eight games, we know how many games we've got left," he said.

"The next game against Brentford, that has to be our cup final. That's it.

"Everyone gets a few days now because it has been a really intense period and then all focus has to be on Brentford.

"We know how difficult Brentford away is, they've been brilliant this season.