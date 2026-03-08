Liam Keen analysis: Tired Wolves must now focus on a positive end to the season

A dismal campaign was given a shot in the arm as Rob Edwards' side beat Villa and Liverpool in back-to-back Premier League wins at Molineux.

That led some to begin discussing the possibility of a miraculous escape from relegation and however unlikely that is, at least there was a positive discussion around Wolves for once this season.

Going into the FA Cup fifth round, the return of Liverpool was likely to be Wolves' best chance at a special end to a forgettable campaign, but it was a step too far for Edwards' team.

Beating Liverpool once when you're bottom of the division was already a big ask, but doing it twice within four days seemed unlikely.

Quite quickly as the game kicked off, it was clear that Liverpool had brought a different energy to the previous encounter. They were running harder, pressing aggressively and controlling the game.

Unlike on Tuesday, when Wolves did win the ball back they did not have the time or space to make an impact. They also lacked the quality to thread passes and create chances.

"It was really tough when we won it back, probably a few people took too many touches and allowed them to just go and nail us," Edwards said.

"Sometimes it wasn't our fault, it was just brilliant counter-pressing from them as well. It was almost like they were swarming us and their intensity was very, very good.

"There were a few turnovers where we could have been better and a lot where they showed the level and a really elite level."