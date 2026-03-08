Hat-trick hero helps Telford Tigers to victory

Patrick Brown put the visitors ahead four minutes into the first period, before Capps scored a power play goal.

Liam Stenton responded for the Sharks but Capps then assisted Tate Shudra as Tigers scored again at the end of the first period.

The second period started with another power play goal from Capps before the Sharks bit back through a goal from Callum Boyd and a power play goal from Dylan Stewart.

Scott Henderson then equalised for the hosts, making it 4-4, in the last scoring action of the second period.

Instead of wilting under that pressure, having found themselves 4-1 up, the Tigers showed resilience to claw back at their opponents as the third period got under way.

Capps scored again and that was quickly followed up by Eric Henderson and David Thomson to put the visitors back in control.

A slew of penalties for both sides followed and it took another 10 minutes before another goal was scored, as Stewart grabbed his second for the Sharks with a power play goal.

But Shudra had the last say for Tigers with an empty net goal at the very end of the game, giving Tigers an important win in the NIHL National Division.