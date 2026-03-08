AFC Telford United praised for 'character' in comeback win

The Bucks suffered a setback in midweek when they lost 2-1 to the National League North's bottom side Leamington, with a chance to redeem themselves against the second bottom side in Alfreton.

Telford went 1-0 down when Max Hunt netted in the 26th minute, but they rallied to equalise through Alex Fletcher, before finishes from Oliver Cawthorne, Remi Walker and Dylan Allen-Hadley in an 18-minute spell gave them a scoreline that reflected the home side's dominance.

Wilkin said: "We're rocked back, and the character we've needed to show in a difficult situation, going a goal behind, and off the disappointment of losing Tuesday and the indifferent performances that we put on Tuesday, the lads have done brilliantly, and I'm really proud of them and the way that they've applied themselves.

“The ability they've shown, the way we've moved the ball, and it's nice to score the goals that we do, I couldn't be prouder of them. They were brilliant.

"It's nice when things come together. We had to have some, not harsh words on Thursday, but certainly some moments that were pointed out, which one or two wouldn't enjoy seeing and wouldn't enjoy being highlighted, but sometimes you have to do these things.

"You have to be prepared to look at these things and learn from them and use it as a fuel to drive yourself forward.

AFC Telford United players and fans celebrate after Remi Walker (AFC Telford United Midfielder) gives AFC Telford United a 3-1 lead after he curls a free kick from the edge of the box past the Alfreton Town keeper (Picture: Kieren Griffin)

“You have to have players that will take ownership of a situation and put their hands up when they've made a mistake or haven't played to the level that they're capable of.

"When you try to deny that, and think it's not happened or externalise the blame, you've got a problem.

"Probably with the team that we inherited when we first came here, there was too much of that, and it was always somebody else's problem and always somebody else's fault. This group of players I'd like to think is different to that.”

The Bucks climbed into sixth place in the division with victory, ahead of Darlington by virtue of their superior goal difference, and sit one point off fifth-placed Scarborough Athletic, whom they travel to on Saturday.

The Bucks have a game in hand over Scarborough, with both teams in action in a full fixture programme on Tuesday evening.

They travel to Lancashire to face second-placed AFC Fylde in a game televised on subscription broadcaster DAZN, and the Coasters will be tough opponents, as they seek to close some ground lost on leaders South Shields on Saturday.

Wilkin’s team should travel in good heart, although they may have to do without the services of striker Matty Stenson. The Bucks’ top scorer sat out Saturday’s game in the stands, resting a toe injury, and Adan George led the line well in his absence.

The Bucks picked up no obvious injury concerns, and with the second disciplinary cut-off of the season being reached on Sunday, any players close to a suspension for 10 bookings have seen that particular can kicked down the road, with a new threshold of 15 bookings for the season needed to incur a suspension.

They now have 10 games remaining as they fight towards the top end of the National League North.