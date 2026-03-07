'One day I will': Striker from Mid Wales border creates more FA Cup memories as Mansfield give Arsenal big scare

The 28-year-old, who hails from the village of Llangedwyn near Oswestry, netted against United back in 2024 as Newport County gave the Old Trafford side a scare.

Since then Evans, who spent time in the academy at Shrewsbury Town before making his name in the Cymru Premier after playing village football - has moved on to Mansfield Town.

And he stepped up on the biggest occasion yet again - as he scored just five minutes after coming off the bench against Arsenal.

Noni Madueke had given the Gunners the lead - but having come on for Tyler Roberts at the break, Evans took advantage of indecision at the back to fire home and put Mansfield back in the tie.

At that point they were dreaming of an upset - before Eberechi Eze lashed in a winner late in the game.

But it was another moment to remember for the Mid Wales youngster - who was only working on his family farm in Mid Wales a few years ago.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "I was gutted not to start but I just wanted to get my chance and prove a point, not to the team but too myself.

"It is typical of me to go on a goal drought and then go on at half time and score against Arsenal.

"Everyone says it to me but football comes thick and fast and it is on to the next game.

"We play Saturday and Tuesday so there is not much time to take it all in, but one day I might go through my goals and enjoy the moments."

It has been some rise for Evans since turning out in the top tier of Welsh football.

Having attended Cardiff Met University - he went on to help the side win promotion to the Cymru Premier before they also played European football.

From there he signed for Bala Town and starred for the Wales C side - before a move into full time football came with Newport County.

Mansfield Town's Will Evans scoring his team's opening goal during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Picture date: Saturday March 7, 2026.

It was Evans' ninth goal of the season - with the Stags sitting in the bottom half of League One.