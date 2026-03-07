FA Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Liverpool after Molineux defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool.
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper did not do anything particularly wrong for the goals but he was unconvincing from set pieces and did not fill his defence with confidence.
Unconvincing: 5
Jackson Tchatchoua
Tchatchoua was poor in possession and defensively he was pulled all over the place by Andy Robertson, who had a hand in two goals.
Poor: 4
Yerson Mosquera
The defender kept battling but he was caught out of position on a few occasions when his team needed him to be more disciplined.
Caught out: 5
Santi Bueno
S.Bueno was the best of the centre-backs with a fairly organised display and he has been very consistent.
Consistent: 6