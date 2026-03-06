Wolves crash out of FA Cup with Molineux defeat to Liverpool

In a dull and uneventful first half, the hosts offered nothing going forward but were organised defensively as they restricted Liverpool’s chances.

That game plan would have worked if Wolves could be a threat in the second half, but instead they lost the game with a poor spell after half-time.

Andy Robertson netted first with a fierce shot, before VAR awarded Mohamed Salah’s swift second.

Wolves never truly got back into the game and a neat Curtis Jones finish rounded off Liverpool’s win, despite a late Hwang Hee-chan consolation for the hosts.

Analysis

Rob Edwards made six changes to the Wolves side that beat Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Sam Johnstone, Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Hugo Bueno, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Tolu Arokodare all came in.

Jose Sa was not included due to an ankle issue and Andre was suspended, while Matt Doherty, Ladislav Krejci, Wolfe and Armstrong dropped to the bench.

Arne Slot made four changes to his Liverpool side as Joe Gomez, Jones, Robertson and Rio Ngumoha came in.

Florian Wirtz, has not played since February 14 due to a back injury, was fit enough to make the bench.

Hugo Bueno (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

As the game kicked off, Liverpool had a fair bit of the ball in the early stages but Wolves remained competitive.

It was a remarkably uneventful game with few chances to speak off, as Wolves held firm defensively.

Dominik Szoboszlai had a free-kick in a good area but saw his effort blocked, while

Cody Gakpo’s follow-up was also charged down.

Alexis Mac Allister then sent Johnstone scrambling with a deflected shot that was the right side of the post.

A dull first half came to a close, with Wolves the happier team at the 0-0 scoreline.

Wolves had a good chance at the start of the half as a recycled set piece ended up with Mosquera crossing low for Santi Bueno, who had made a run and fired wide.

Immediately after that chance, it was Liverpool that charged up the other end and took the lead.

Salah cut inside, worked the ball to Jones, who fed Robertson and he unleashed a superb left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Wolves hardly had time to recover before Liverpool added a second just four minutes later.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

This time Robertson was set loose down the left and he whipped in a cross to the back post for the completely unmarked Salah to lash home.

It was originally flagged offside, but a VAR review awarded the goal.

Wolves were unable to force their way back into the game and some neat midfield play from Jones saw him play a one-two and curl the ball into the bottom corner for Liverpool’s third.

Rob Edwards (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images)

Mateus Mane gave the ball away cheaply in midfield to hand the Reds another chance, but Johnstone was equal to Jeremie Frimpong’s effort.

Liverpool had chances to score a fourth but they were unable to capitalise on lacklustre Wolves defending.

Hwang Hee-chan did well to bring down a long kick from Johnstone and finish into the bottom corner for an injury time consolation, but it was not enough for Wolves to get back into the game as they fell to defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 51 Robertson fires Liverpool into the lead

GOAL 55 Salah adds a quick second after a VAR check

GOAL 74 Jones rounds off a dominant Liverpool second half

GOAL 92 Hwang scores a consolation for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S.Bueno, Toti (R.Gomes, 75), H.Bueno (Wolfe, 88), J.Gomes, A.Gomes (Armstrong, 61), Bellegarde, Mane, Arokodare (Hwang, 75).

Subs not used: Bentley, Krejci, Doherty, Lima, Edozie.

Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk (Konate, 81), Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister (Nyoni, 82), Jones, Ngumoha (Wirtz, 69), Salah (Frimpong, 69), Gakpo (Morrison, 86).

Subs not used: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Chiesa, Ekitike.