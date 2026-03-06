Wolves boss has his say on survival attempt

After back-to-back Premier League wins over Villa and Liverpool, bottom-placed Wolves are now 12 points from safety but have played a game more than their rivals.

The recent resurgence and favourable set of eight remaining fixtures has some dreaming of the Premier League's greatest survival attempt, but Edwards has remained calm and admits it is a big ask with the 'vast' points gap.

"Honestly, all I can think about is just trying to win the next game," he said.

"We've clawed back a couple of points but the gap is vast so I don't look very often. If we don't win games it doesn't matter at all, does it?