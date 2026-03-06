“This club is powerful" - Rob Edwards in it for the long haul at Wolves

The former Wolves player and coach returned for the top job in November, leaving promotion-chasing Middlesbrough to come back to the Black Country.

He lost his first seven games in charge and although they have enjoyed improved results of late, the bottom-placed club are still likely to drop down to the Championship.

With a view to the long-term, Edwards now wants to be the man to restore pride in the club.

“I knew it’d take some time," Edwards said on his decision to join Wolves.

“Looking from the outside, it’s difficult to know how long things will fully take to turn around.

“It’s not just me, there’s a wider staff and a lot of people have been working extremely hard to try and get things right.

“I have a brilliant team and support staff here.