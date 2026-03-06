Steve Bull: Wolves must be full of confidence for Liverpool FA Cup tie

Wolves can definitely give them another good game and they know what to expect from Liverpool.

As long as we take nothing for granted, because we know how good Liverpool are, then there is no reason we cannot win again and progress in the FA Cup.

They will give it a good go and we have to be prepared for that.

But Wolves will also have Tuesday night in their minds and what a special end to the game that was.

Andre's finish may have taken a big deflection, but it doesn't matter how they go in!

On other occasions this season it would have hit someone on the back and gone over the bar, so it's nice to have some luck.