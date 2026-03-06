Shifnal Town bid to end losing run, while Whitchurch Alport hope to continue good form - non-league previews

Ninth-placed Town - playing their first season at step four of the non-league pyramid - have seen their play-off hopes effectively ended by a winless 2026 to date.

And after losing every game in February, they head to a Mossley side just one place and one point behind them in the Northern One West table tomorrow (3pm).

Shifnal Town boss Connor Patterson (Picture: Jim Wall)

Whitchurch Alport, on the other hand, have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 to alleviate any lingering relegation worries in the Midland Premier.

And they will be expecting to keep that good form going when they visit second-bottom Studley tomorrow.

Mid-table AFC Bridgnorth visit Birstall United in Midland One tomorrow, boosted by the return of Mitch Evans.

Former skipper Evans is back at Crown Meadow less than a month after leaving to join Division One rivals OJM Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Dan Dawson admits he is concerned about Market Drayton Town's precarious position after "one of the most frustrating seasons".

Market Drayton Town manager Dan Dawson

The Gingerbread Men remain near the foot of the North West Counties League Division One South, just above the relegation zone.

"I don't think you can look at the table and not be concerned," said Dawson, whose side visit rock-bottom county rivals Haughmond tomorrow. "It has been one of the most frustrating seasons, where it doesn't feel like anything has gone our way.

"We have dropped points in games we should have won. That has been the story of our season, which is a shame."

Shawbury United were attempting to claw their way out of the relegation zone at Wolverhampton Casuals last night.

Elsewhere, mid-table Allscott Heath travel to Barnton tomorrow, while play-off-chasing Telford Town host Stockport Georgians.

And Ludlow Town boss Chris Waldron says he wants to continue in the hot seat.

Ludlow sit 10th in the Hellenic League Division One table, seven points adrift of the play-off places and 11 clear of the relegation zone ahead of visiting Thame United Reserves tomorrow.

"As long as the club is happy, then I will carry it on no problem at all," he said. "I love Ludlow, I want what is best for Ludlow at the end of the day."