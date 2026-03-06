Roosters put up a fight but can't halt the Seasiders

The league leaders made a strong start in the mid-Wales sunshine as Mark Cadwallader's header was saved from a second minute cross on the right flank before Anthony Stephens went close from a 25-yard free-kick.

Adam Stephens tried his luck from nearly 30 yards out in the eighth minute prior to Penrhyncoch keeper Leigh Jenkins being forced to make a smart close-range save to deny Kieran Smith after the Llandudno player was picked out at the far post from a cross on the left.

The visitors eventually broke the deadlock after 16 minutes when Penrhyn defender Rhydian Davies inadvertently lobbed Jenkins from 25 yards while under pressure from an opponent.

Llandudno went close to increasing their lead 11 minutes later when Cadwallader headed over the crossbar from a corner.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute. The ball was played into the Roosters' penalty area and Adam Stephens coolly finished past Jenkins from close-range to place the Seasiders in a commanding position.

Cadwallader directed a header wide of the far post from a 35th-minute cross on the left-hand side of the penalty area prior to Adam Stephens going close with a shot on the turn.

Callum Stephens' near post header was deflected wide of the target for another corner, that saw Iwan Cartwright's header beat Jenkins at his near post for the visitors' third goal.

The north Walians were in the driving seat heading into the interval as Jenkins was forced to deny Jordan Pownall after the ball was not cleared from the Penrhyncoch penalty area.

Llandudno carried off from where they finished the opening 45 minutes as Adam Stephens' shot on the turn was diverted behind for a corner by Jenkins two minutes after the restart.

The Roosters pulled a goal back in the 49th minute when Dan Owen latched on to a well-timed through ball before he broke into the Seasiders' penalty area and slotted past Shaun Pearson.

The visitors responded to conceding that goal, with Jenkins being forced to deny Cartwright from close-range following a deep free-kick played into the penalty area. Cadwallader then headed wide of goal.

Owen broke into the Llandudno penalty area in the 58th minute, but saw his ensuing shot saved by Pearson.

The Seasiders were reduced to 10 players four minutes later when Adam Stephens was shown a red card by referee Rob Fulford for a late challenge to hand the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Jenkins was forced to turn a deep 64th-minute free-kick from Nick Grogan over the crossbar prior to Owen breaking down the inside-left channel less than 60 seconds later and drilling a low shot wide of the far post.

Christy Gale's 73rd-minute effort on the Seasiders' goal was blocked before Penrhyn reduced the deficit further with six minutes remaining when Garin Evans headed home a cross from the right side of the penalty area to provide the home supporters some hope.

Owen headed over the target from a 93rd-minute corner, but the hosts were ultimately unable to find an elusive third goal that would have secured a valuable point in their battle against relegation.