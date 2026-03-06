Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI for the FA Cup clash against Liverpool

Arne Slot's side return to Molineux after Wolves' dramatic late win and this time a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup are up for grabs.

Rob Edwards made some changes to his team last time out with the FA Cup in mind and I am predicting four changes to the starting XI again, although there are some tight calls in certain positions.

One of those tough decisions has been made for Edwards, after he already confirmed Jose Sa will be rested, meaning Sam Johnstone should come in.

Sa should have done better with Mohamed Salah's goal on Tuesday night, but he did pull off a world class save to deny Rio Ngumoha and he did well overall.