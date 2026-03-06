How the pressure of playing Wolves can help Rob Edwards' side

The Reds will be desperate for revenge after their 2-1 loss at Molineux on Tuesday night, while pressure has begun to mount on boss Arne Slot.

With Wolves still bottom of the Premier League, there is an expectation on teams like Liverpool to beat them, and Edwards hopes the underdog tag will help get his side over the line again.

“There will be a pressure," Edwards said.

“When we played Shrewsbury and Grimsby - the expectation was that we have to win.

“I know it’s different - they were in League Two, but that’s probably what other teams will be feeling when they play us.