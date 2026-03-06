Big guns at it again in Bandit Bowls series

Most were 13-up round robin group winners yet again as 76 competed.

Already riding high in the series points table, Shropshire king Callum Wraight remained unbeaten this winter to lead the way.

His example was followed by the likes of Alan Boulton, Chris Dodds, Daz Fielding, Chris Elsbury, Carl Pemberton and Terry Howard.

And Ed Proudlove and Dave James grabbed the chance to top their groups to move closer to a top 40 spot that guarantees places in the finals day later this month.

On the same weekend, Emmet McKinley finally got over the winning line in the Bandit Bowls one-day competitions.

The Oxon ace triumphed on Saturday at Bicton when 17 took part, picking up the biggest slice of a £117 prize fund as his reward.

Beaten in the final on January 17 by Scott Harries, McKinley went one better by defeating Welshman Terry Howard 21-6.

His scalp in the last four was the ultra consistent Dan Corbett 21-11 as Howard was beating Dave Hall 21-19.

Round 21 of the series is on Sunday at Greenfields, after tomorrow’s one-day competition at Chirk.



Junior competitions

Junior bowlers who hesitate may miss the chance to play in the first two of the first of the booming number of under-18 opens in 2026 in Shropshire.

Just five of the 32 places remain in the comp at Wem USC on Sunday, March 8, was the message from promoter Myles Fisher at the weekend.

Start time is 9.30am and entries into the straight knockout, with a consolation knockout, cost £5.

There’s more vacancies in the junior open on the artificial green at Allscot Heath from 10am the day before with 32 places at £5, contact being Rob Burroughs.

The Sinclair Junior Open follows on Saturday April 25, with a 12 noon start for 32 at the Telford club.

Also in the early season calendar are the Tilstock Junior Open on May 2, Baron Cup at Castlefields on May 17 and the Dennis Lewis Junior Open at the Bayley on June 20.